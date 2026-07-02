MLB Insider Hints at Reds Trade Deadline Strategy

The Reds have been in an absolute tailspin since the beginning of May. They've went from 20-11 to 39-46 and are now 4-20 against the National League Central.

While it once looked like the Reds would be buyers at the deadline, they are now almost certain to be sellers. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote about Cincinnati's trade deadline plans.

"The Reds are 19-35 since May 1, and while they'll get Hunter Greene back this weekend, he alone is unlikely to be enough to get them back into contention," Mike Axisa wrote. "Cincinnati would have a nice collection of rentals to offer at the deadline if they do sell: Nathaniel Lowe, Brady Singer, Tyler Stephenson, and Eugenio Suárez. The crash has been so hard the last few weeks that it's difficult to envision the Reds buying in a month's time."

Axisa is right. The Reds should trade all of their expiring contracts who they don't plan to extend. They should also look at trading guys like JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe, while their value is still high.

The deadline is just over a month away and it's crucial for the Reds to get this right.

Chase Burns Looks to Snap Reds' Three-Game Losing Streak

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Burns enters Thursday's game with a 9-1 record and an ERA of 2.36.

Chase Burns pitched well enough to earn his 10th win of the season against the Pirates on June 27, but had to settle for a no-decision after the Reds' bullpen let the lead slip away. Burns worked six innings, allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out 10 and walking none. It was his first double-digit strikeout game since he fanned 10 Pirates on Aug. 8, 2025, and just the second time this season he didn't issue a walk.

He attacked hitters from the start, throwing first-pitch strikes to 23 of the 27 batters he faced, an 85.2% first-pitch strike rate, the highest of his career as a starter. Burns allowed a leadoff double to begin the seventh inning before exiting the game, and the inherited runner eventually scored after Sam Moll took over, costing Burns a chance at the victory.

Despite surrendering nine hits, only five of the 17 balls put in play against him were hit hard, showing he continued to limit quality contact throughout the outing.

The Reds are 0-6 against Milwaukee this season and have lost seven consecutive games to the Brewers dating back to last year.

They'll look to end that streak on Thursday.