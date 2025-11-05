Cincinnati Reds Announce Big Broadcast News Heading into 2026 Season
Main Street Sports Group, owner of FanDuel Sports Network, announced that the Cincinnati Reds have exercised their option to extend their local media rights agreements with the network.
“It’s a priority to give Reds fans dependable coverage, great storytelling, and the ability to watch Reds baseball across a variety of platforms, and FanDuel Sports Network delivers all three," Cincinnati Reds President & Ceo said. "Main Street Sports Group has been an exceptional partner, constantly raising the bar in how Reds baseball is produced and distributed to our fans.”
Fans will be able to watch games on cable if their cable provider offers the FanDuel Sports Network channel. If their cable company does not provide that channel, they'll have the option to purchase a standalone streaming option for Reds games through the FanDuel Sports Network app.
If fans do not have cable and live in market, they will still have the option to purchase a standalone streaming option for Reds games through the FanDuel Sports Network app.
If fans live out of market, they will still be able to purchase MLB TV.
You can see FanDuel Sports Network's full announcement here.
