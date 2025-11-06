Cincinnati Reds Make Plethora of Moves Ahead of Free Agency
Free agency begins on Thursday night and the Cincinnati Reds announced a plethora of roster moves.
They reinstated Julian Aguiar, Tyler Callihan, Rhett Lowder, Carson Spiers, and Brandon Williamson from the 60-day Injured List.
They outrighted right-handed pitcher Sam Benschoter to Triple-A Louisville, which means he is no longer on the 40-man roster.
They selected the contract of pitcherJose Franco, which protects him from the Rule 5 Draft in December.
Reiver Sanmartin was placed on waivers and claimed by the San Francisco Giants.
They also announced that they claimed right-hander pitcher Roddery Munoz from the St. Louis Cardinals. Munoz appeared in nine games for St. Louis last season, giving up 10 runs on nine hits in 11 innings of work.
In Triple-A, Munoz has a lot more success, with a 3.28 ERA in 38 games with the Memphis Redbirds. The 25-year-old was the Braves' 21st-ranked prospect in the 2023 season.
"The 6-foot-2 right-hander has swing-and-miss stuff, relying mostly on a fastball-slider combination to get things done. His four-seamer and sinker both sit around 94-96 mph, topping out at 98, so there’s velo there," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He really leans on the low-90s slider, an out pitch that can be a true plus and has cutter-like action to it, missing a healthy amount of bats with it. He has an 89-91 mph changeup, but it's clearly his third pitch."
You can the team's full announcement below:
