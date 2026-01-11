Cincinnati Reds Sign Veteran Pitching Staff by Signing Former First Rounder

The Cincinnati Reds have signed veteran relief pitcher Pierce Johson, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Johnson, 34, has spent the last three seasons with the Atlanta Braves. In 2025, Johnson had an ERA of 3.05 in 65 games.

The Reds have signed Emilio Pagan, left-hander Caleb Ferguson, and now Johnson to sure up their bullpen heading into the 2026 season. Johnson has pitched for the Braves, the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs over his eight-year MLB career.

The bullpen feels like it's in a pretty good spot going into the season as long as everyone stays healthy in Spring Training.

The right-hander was drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Missouri State University and made his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017, tossing a scoreless inning in relief.

The front office desperately needs to shift its focus to finding an impact bat or two.

You can see Heyman's full post below:

Pierce Johnson to Reds. Nice pen pickup. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 11, 2026

