Exclusive Interview with Cincinnati Reds 2022 MLB Draft Pick

I had the pleasure of sitting down for a conversation with the Cincinnati Reds' 13th-round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, pitcher Johnathan Harman. Harmon pitched with the Dayton Dragons before an elbow injury required Tommy John surgery, causing him to miss the rest of the 2024 season and a chunk of the 2025 season.

Roger Straz and I talked with Harmon about the recovery process, how it felt being a part of the Dayton Dragons during their winning streak to end the season and more.

"You had a rough injury that ended your 2024 season. Take us through your recovery process and what went on for you then."

"To start off, that 2024 season in April and May, I was terrible." Harmon said. "I had, like, a seven (ERA) in those first two months. Then something just clicked in May and June. I went on an 18 2/3 innings scoreless streak, won pitcher of the week against the Great Lake Loons, throwing seven innings, shutout. Then the next week, after winning pitcher of the week, on the second pitch of the game, I knew something was wrong. I felt it, I tried to keep pitching through it. I tried to be a tough guy, but I ended up not making it out of the first inning."

"Looking back at it, in the moment, I thought it was going to be the worst thing of all time. I can't sit still, I'm a very high-energy guy, but being in that brace, you aren't doing anything for six weeks. Looking back at it now, reflecting on it, it's the best thing that's ever happened to me in my career. Being away from the game for so long kind of made me think I was taking things for granted a little. When I came back, I never enjoyed the game so much, and just being back on the field this year, it just brought me back so much joy and that competitive fire that I missed."

Harmon also explained how the rehab process created more drive to reach his dream. The minor league players rehab with the Major League players.

"The Reds do a cool part. We rehabbed with the big league guys to see how they operate and pick their brains. To see how different it is when we get to that level, everything, the money, just everything. The drive was more for me, looking back, hands down the best thing that's happened to me in my career."

