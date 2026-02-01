Former Cincinnati Reds Reliever Signs With Chicago White Sox

Former Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Lucas Sims has signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox.

Sims came over to the Reds in 2018 when Cincinnati sent outfielder Adam Duvall to the Atlanta Braves. He was with Cincinnati from 2018 to 2024, before trading him to the Boston Red Sox at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline.

In his seven years with the Reds, Sims mostly pitched in relief, appearing in 210 games with a 3.94 ERA. He struck out 290 batters in 224 innings.

The 31-year-old struggled mightily with Washington in 2025, giving up 19 runs in just 12 1/3 innings. He struggled with his command, walking 14 batters, and he hit another seven with a pitch.

Sims was drafted 21st overall in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Braves. He made his MLB debut on August 1, 2017, and gave up three runs over six innings of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sims has great stuff and has the potential to be great when he's throwing strikes. However, he's struggled with his command most of his career.

