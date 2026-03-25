How to Watch Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day and for 2026 Season

Earlier this year, the Cincinnati Reds announced that their games would be broadcast by Major League Baseball followed by the announcement of launching Reds.TV.

Reds.TV is replacing FanDuel Sports Network.

On Wednesday, the Reds provided an update on which providers will have the game on Opening Day and for the 2026 season.

"Starting with tomorrow’s Opening Day game, REDS.TV will be available to fans in the team’s home television territory on the providers listed below," they wrote.

"More providers are expected to be announced on Thursday morning. Access to games on REDS.TV via the MLB app by authenticating your pay-TV provider’s credentials will be available in the coming weeks."

You can see a full list of channels here.

The Different Ways to Watch in 2026

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44), left, chats with Barry Larkin, right, during spring training, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cable

If you watched Reds games in 2025 via cable or a satellite provider, you should not need to purchase anything additional. You should be able to watch games via that same provider in 2026.

If your cable company has not come to an agreement with the Reds yet, continue to look for statements from your provider and/or the Reds. Like mentioned above, additional providers & full Channel Finder will be announced on Thursday morning.

If You Don’t Have Cable and Live In Market

Fans in the Reds’ home TV territory will have multiple ways to watch this season. All locally distributed games will be available through cable and satellite providers, or you can stream them on REDS.TV with no blackouts.

If you want to stream, you’ll still need a REDS.TV subscription. The Season Pass is $99.99, or you can go month-to-month at $19.99. There’s also a 7-day free trial if you want to test it out.

If You Don’t Have Cable and Live Out of Market

Jul 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Bally Sports reporter Jim Day (left) interviews Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just like in previous years, you’ll still need MLB TV to watch Reds games in 2026. If you’ve had MLB TV before, nothing really changes for you.

If You Have MLB TV and Live In Market

You will still need to purchase Reds TV to be able to stream games. Only fans who live outside of market will be able to watch Reds games with the standard MLB TV package.

National Broadcast Games

Most games will still be on cable and satellite, but a handful will be picked up for national broadcasts. For those, you’ll need access to whatever channel they’re on to watch.

To purchase a 2026 Season Pass and view a complete list of frequently asked questions, click here.