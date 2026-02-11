How to Watch Reds Baseball in 2026: TV, Streaming, and What's Changed

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds announced the launch of Reds TV. Earlier this month, the Reds announced that they will have their games broadcast by Major League Baseball after they moved on from their deal with Main Street Sports.

Reds TV is replacing FanDuel Sports Network. Here are the different ways you can watch the Reds in 2026:

Cable

If you watched Reds games in 2025 via cable or a satellite provider, you should not need to purchase anything additional. You should be able to watch games via that same provider in 2026.

National Broadcast Games

Most games will be available on cable and satellite providers. However, a small number of games are subject to national broadcasts. For those games, you would need to have access to those channels to be able to watch those games.

If You Don’t Have Cable and Live In Market

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto participates in the live television broadcast of the Cincinnati Reds with Barry Larkin and John Sadak in the second inning of the MLB game between between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

You will be able to purchase Reds TV for $99.99 for the entire season or $19.99 per month. You will not be subject to blackouts.

If You Don’t Have Cable and Live Out of Market

As in years past, you will need to purchase MLB TV to be able to watch Reds games in 2026. If you've purchased MLB TV in the past, nothing will change for you.

If You Have MLB TV and Live In Market

You will still need to purchase Reds TV to be able to stream games. Only fans who live outside of market will be able to watch Reds games with the standard MLB TV package.

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Sal Stewart walks with Barry Larkin between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images

How to Purchase

Additional streaming options and details regarding cable and satellite providers, including specific channel locations, will be announced at a later date.

To purchase a 2026 Season Pass and view a complete list of frequently asked questions, visit reds.com/Watch.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast