How to Watch Reds Baseball in 2026: TV, Streaming, and What's Changed
On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds announced the launch of Reds TV. Earlier this month, the Reds announced that they will have their games broadcast by Major League Baseball after they moved on from their deal with Main Street Sports.
Reds TV is replacing FanDuel Sports Network. Here are the different ways you can watch the Reds in 2026:
Cable
If you watched Reds games in 2025 via cable or a satellite provider, you should not need to purchase anything additional. You should be able to watch games via that same provider in 2026.
National Broadcast Games
Most games will be available on cable and satellite providers. However, a small number of games are subject to national broadcasts. For those games, you would need to have access to those channels to be able to watch those games.
If You Don’t Have Cable and Live In Market
You will be able to purchase Reds TV for $99.99 for the entire season or $19.99 per month. You will not be subject to blackouts.
If You Don’t Have Cable and Live Out of Market
As in years past, you will need to purchase MLB TV to be able to watch Reds games in 2026. If you've purchased MLB TV in the past, nothing will change for you.
If You Have MLB TV and Live In Market
You will still need to purchase Reds TV to be able to stream games. Only fans who live outside of market will be able to watch Reds games with the standard MLB TV package.
How to Purchase
Additional streaming options and details regarding cable and satellite providers, including specific channel locations, will be announced at a later date.
To purchase a 2026 Season Pass and view a complete list of frequently asked questions, visit reds.com/Watch.
