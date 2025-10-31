MLB Rule Could Impact Matt McLain's Future With Cincinnati Reds
Super Two status is a rule that allows certain players to become arbitration-eligible one year earlier than usual. Normally, players need three full years of MLB service time to qualify for arbitration.
However, the top 22% of players with between two and three years of service, who also spent at least 86 days on the active roster in the previous season, earn "Super Two" status, which makes them eligible for four years of arbitration instead of three.
The 2025 Super Two cutoff is expected to be around 2.140 years of service, according to MLB Trade Rumors. If that is true, it has a big effect on Reds infielder Matt McLain.
McLain ended the season with exactly two years and 140 days, putting him right on the end of qualifying.
Essentially, if the final cutoff lands at 2.140 or lower, McLain would be eligible for arbitration this season, where he would likely make more than $2 million for the 2026 season. If the final cutoff is higher, McLain would miss out and remain on the league minimum salary of $780,000.
For a team that has a tight budget, this something this small is a big deal for the Reds.
In his first year back from shoulder surgery, McLain struggled to find his stride this season offensively. The second baseman slashed .220/.300/.343 with 33 extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases in 147 games.
