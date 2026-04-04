Reds Floated as Trade Fit in Blockbuster Deal for Dream Outfield Addition

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of talent on their roster, but their outfielders have struggled tremendously over the first few games of the season. Spencer Steer is struggling at the plate. TJ Friedl is struggling in all aspects of the game. Noelvi Marte and Will Benson have bright futures, but neither of them has solidified everyday spots in the lineup either.

The Reds could look to find a spark for their outfield in Triple-A, where Rece Hinds is on fire to begin the season. He's slugged multiple huge home runs in Louisville already. But if they want to get a bit more aggressive, they could make a trade over the coming months.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently listed the Reds as one of the top trade landing spots for Washington Nationals slugger James Wood, who could be moved this season for the right offer.

Landing James Wood Would be a Dream Come True for the Reds

Mar 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (29) reacts after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"There hasn't been anything solid about the Nationals potentially shopping James Wood, but speculation began to trickle out during spring training. The Nationals are rebooting their rebuild under Paul Toboni, and Wood is worth a haul on paper," Rymer wrote. "Paradoxically, he's also not such a sure thing as a franchise cornerstone because of the volatility that comes with his swing-and-miss issues. Even so, the appeal for would-be buyers is obvious. The 6'6", 234-pound Wood is one of the most purely powerful sluggers in MLB, as seen in how his exit velocity and hard-hit rate both landed in the 98th percentile last season."

The first thing to discuss regarding Wood coming to the Reds is that it's unlikely. The Reds don't typically make blockbuster moves like this.

But this would be the dream addition.

Wood was a superstar last year, slugging 31 home runs with 15 stolen bases and a 132 OPS+ during his first full season in the big leagues. He's not a good defender, but it doesn't seem like the Reds prioritize outfield defense in the first place. Either way, he's incredible at the plate.

The Reds could package players like Chase Petty, Edwin Arroyo, Hector Rodriguez, and others to make a deal happen. It's hard to tell what they would be willing to give up. It's even harder to tell what the Nationals would ask for. Somebody like Rhett Lowder or Brandon Williamson could be on their radar. The Reds would almost certainly say no to any phone call asking for Chase Burns. It's likely a similar situation with Lowder.

Either way, there's a chance Wood is thrown on the trade block this season. If that's the case, it would be fun to see the Reds make a real, aggressive run at him.

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