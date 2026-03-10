Reds Get Crushing Hunter Greene Injury Update With Season Looming

Early in March, the Cincinnati Reds were dealt a tough pill to swallow when their ace, Hunter Greene, was shut down due to soreness in his elbow. He had experienced some pain and discomfort down the stretch last season, but received injections so he could pitch down the stretch for the Reds postseason push.

On Tuesday, Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith gave an update on Greene's situation. According to Goldsmith, Greene has bone spurs and loose bodies in his elbow, which need scoped out in an arthroscopic surgery. This will sideline him for 14 to 16 weeks with the hope that he's back in Cincinnati by July. Targeting a return before the trade deadline would be realistic at the moment.

What does this mean for Hunter Greene's season?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches live batting practice after his workout at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a crushing update for Greene and the Reds. But it's not the worst case. Last season, the New York Yankees lost Gerrit Cole in a very similar situation after he suffered an elbow injury and underwent Tommy John surgery.

In Greene's case, the UCL is fine and the surgery is minor in comparison to Tommy John surgery. This means his season isn't over, which is some good news in light of the crushing update.

For the fans that care, this will put an end to any Cy Young hopes he could have had for the season.

Who needs to step up in Hunter Greene's place?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) watches Hunter Greene throw a bullpen session at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who needs to step up with Greene out? The short answer is everybody.

Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer, Chase Burns, and Rhett Lowder are expected to be the starting five going into the season. In a vacuum, that seems like a very, very good rotation.

Abbott needs to step up as the ace for the first few months of the season. He needs to build on the All-Star campaign from last year. With his production ticking up each season, Abbott should be in ace territory this year.

If Lodolo and Singer can pitch to the tune of a 3.30 to 4.00 ERA while staying healthy, they would be providing the Reds with the consistent depth they need.

As for Burns and Lowder, they need to continue to grow and develop. It's going to be a bumpy road for the pair of prospects, but they both have the talent to solidify themselves as top pitchers in the National League within the next year or two. The Reds can't afford them both to struggle with Greene out.

Brandon Williamson, Julian Aguiar, and Chase Petty will need to be ready to go, too. The Reds are a Lodolo blister, which he struggled with last year, or another injury away from one of these three being thrust into the big league rotation.

