Terry Francona Gives New Update on Heated Roster Battle Involving Newly Signed Veteran

CINCINNATI – Reds manager Terry Francona will finalize the Opening Day roster on Saturday. The team will announce the final three spots following a competitive spring training. Some position battles have gone down to the wire.

In a recent piece by Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Nathaniel Lowe is being strongly considered to make the final 26-man roster. He is in a battle with Rece Hinds, Dane Meyers, and JJ Bleday. One thing that gives him an advantage is his experience and the fact that he is a previous Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award winner.

“We’ve been in touch with his agent,” Francona said when asked about Lowe. “And we’re going to talk to everybody (Saturday). We’re going to try to narrow everything down then before the (pregame) workout.”

In the bullpen, Sam Moll has all but assured himself a place on the 26-man roster. He has yet to allow a run this spring, although he does have a higher walk rate. He has been very effective getting guys out. That leaves Zach Maxwell most likely being optioned to Triple-A to start the season. Moll also fills the left-handed reliever role that Caleb Ferguson left after it was announced he is starting the season on the injured list.

The 11 position player spots that are confirmed are catchers Tyler Stephenson and Jose Trevino; infielders Eugenio Suárez, Sal Stewart, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz and Ke’Bryan Hayes. Infielder/outfielder Spencer Steer is a lock. Outfielders TJ Friedl, Noelvi Marte and Will Benson will also make the team.

The 12 pitchers that are confirmed are starters Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer, Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson. Relievers Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan, Graham Ashcraft, Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson, and Connor Phillips.

Be on the lookout for the news on Lowe on Saturday and who else is selected to fill the role on the offensive side. Opening Day is on Thursday as the Reds take on Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox in Great American Ballpark. Andrew Abbott is scheduled to start on Opening Day for the first time in his career.

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