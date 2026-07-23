One Cincinnati Reds Reliever is Quietly Having a Strong 2026 Season

Fans wanted to see the Cincinnati Reds come out with some fire to start the second half of the season after the MLB All-Star Break. Well, they've kind of done that.

On Wednesday, the Reds earned their second series win since the regular season resumed. That means something because there have only been two series since action resumed.

The Reds disposed of the Colorado Rockies and, for the first time ever, won a series against the Seattle Mariners as the visiting club.

Yes, these Reds are not going to go down without a fight. While the future may be uncertain, there have been a few players on this team who have been quietly putting in the work. One of those players is reliever Brock Burke.

When Your Name Is Called

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) reacts after ending the top of the sixth inning with a strikeout during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Charlie Goldsmith got the chance to speak with Burke after the Reds reliever pitched in his second straight game on Wednesday.

"When you’re a little tired, I feel a little better. I’m not thinking about mechanics or whatever," said Burke. "I’m grinding my way through it to get the ball to the right spot."

Burke couldn't have said anything better to get everyone in this fan base to pull for him. Sharing that even when he's not 100%, he is still going to find a way to compete is the kind of player every manager wants to fill their roster with.

After his performance on Wednesday, Burke tied for the second-most appearances by a pitcher with 51. What's even more impressive is that the left-hander has only allowed one run in his last nine appearances.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The Brewers won, 2-1, in 10 innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds bullpen has had its fair share of criticism this season, and rightfully so. However, if we're going to criticize, we also need to shine a light on the players who are bringing it every night. For Burke, bringing it every night is literally what he has been doing.

With the bullpen being what it has been this season, it's easy to see why manager Terry Francona has turned to Burke so many times this season.

The Reds are going to get the chance to recharge with their off day before starting a series with the St. Louis Cardinals. There may not be a more deserving player on the roster who has earned a rest than Burke.

In the grand scheme of things, 2026 will more than likely be a forgotten season. That is why it's important to remember players like Burke who are giving everything they have even when the sky seems to be falling.