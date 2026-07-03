One Reds Player They Need to Sell High on at the Trade Deadline

The Reds are 40-46 and should not be buyers at the trade deadline unless they get hot and go on a crazy run in the next couple of weeks.

That means the Reds need to be realistic about where they are as an organization. If they don't make a dramatic climb back into the playoff race, they should be looking for opportunities to maximize the value of players who may not be part of their long-term plans. One player, in particular, is making that decision increasingly interesting.

Tyler Stephenson is putting together one of the best stretches of his season, slashing .352/.407/.537 with six extra-base hits over the last month. Productive offensive catchers are one of the rarest commodities in baseball, and Stephenson is proving why contenders covet them.

That hot stretch also presents the Reds with an opportunity they shouldn't ignore.

If the Reds have any intention of signing Stephenson to an extension, then the conversation ends there. You keep him and move forward with him as your catcher.

But if an extension isn't in the plans, things get much more complicated.

Yes, Alfredo Duno, Cincinnati's top-ranked prospect, is widely viewed as the organization's catcher of the future. However, he's still in Double-A after earning a recent promotion, and while his bat continues to impress, his defense remains a work in progress. There's certainly a path for him to reach the majors sometime next season, but it's far from guaranteed.

If the Reds trade Stephenson before Duno is ready, Jose Trevino would likely take over as the starting catcher in 2027. Trevino is an excellent clubhouse guy and game-caller, but his offensive production doesn't come close to what Stephenson provides. That's the balancing act the Reds have to weigh as the trade deadline approaches.

But if the front office doesn't believe an extension is realistic, they need to seriously consider trading him before the deadline.

Why They Should Trade Him

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) returns to the dugout after the top of the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The game was scoreless after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive production behind the plate is one of the rarest commodities in baseball. The average OPS across all of Major League Baseball is .720 this season, but only 13 qualified catchers have reached or surpassed that mark. While Stephenson hasn't gotten there for the season, his career track record suggests he's a much better hitter than his overall numbers indicate, and his recent hot streak is starting to show exactly that.

The market also works in the Reds' favor. Of those 13 qualified catchers with an OPS of at least .720, eight play for teams with a .500 record or worse. That leaves very few productive offensive catchers available to contenders, making Stephenson one of the most attractive options if Cincinnati decides to make him available. With demand far outweighing supply at the position, it's not hard to envision multiple teams driving up his price at the trade deadline.

Stephenson is set to become a free agent after the season, and if the Reds don't plan to extend him, they can't afford to let him walk for nothing. If contenders are willing to pay a premium, Cincinnati has to listen.