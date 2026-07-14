Reds All-Star Sal Stewart Takes Strong Stance on Potential MLB Salary Cap

Sal Stewart is one of two players representing the Cincinnati Reds at the All-Star Game in Philadelphia this week.

On Monday, players around baseball, Stewart included, were asked about a potential salary cap and if it would be good or bad for the sport.

“I think it’s bad for everyone — the teams, the players. I am not in favor," Stewart told Sportico.

Stewart wasn't alone. Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, Max Meyer, and others all said a salary cap would be bad for the sport.

The salary cap debate has become one of the biggest topics around Major League Baseball, especially with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire following the 2026 season.

Major League Baseball has proposed a new economic system that would include a $245.3 million salary cap and a $171.2 million salary floor beginning in 2027. The proposal would also include a 50-50 revenue split between the owners and players.

The MLB Players Association has continued to push back against the idea of a salary cap, which could set up a major labor battle between the two sides. The current CBA expires on Dec. 1, 2026, and there is growing concern that a potential lockout could impact the 2027 season.

MLB believes a salary cap and floor could help create more competitive balance, especially for smaller-market teams. The players, however, have argued that a salary cap would limit player salaries and benefit team owners.

This will be one of the biggest storylines to follow around baseball over the next several months, and Stewart made it clear where he stands on the issue.

Chase Burns Joins MLB Network at All-Star Game

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just a little over a year after making his MLB debut, Chase Burns is a National League All-Star. The right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. On Monday, he joined MLB Network to talk about his experience.

"Tons of different emotions," Burns told MLB.com. "I am excited to be here to meet all the great guys and learn from them. I am excited."

Burns said he's most excited to pick the brain of Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski.

"I think the first pitch of the game when we were facing him was 103," Burns said. "I think I am going to ask him about that first, what he does, how his body is feeling, and what his routine is throughout the week.

Burns is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA to go along with 118 strikeouts in his 18 starts.