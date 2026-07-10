Reds Announce Return of Ke'Bryan Hayes, Matt McLain Joins Injured List

The Cincinnati Reds are preparing for a National League Central clash with the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series at Great American Ball Park this weekend.

On Thursday, the Reds lost one of their more frustrating games of the season in a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, which gave the Phillies the series win. The tease of the Reds being good back in April, has now become a forgotten moment in this team's 2026 season.

The season may not be going according to plan, but that doesn't mean the players will be giving up anytime soon. The MLB season is a grind. No team can escape injuries. On Friday, the Reds announced one return to the lineup, as well as a new player hitting the injured list.

Returning Gold Glove

Aug 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of the Cincinnati Reds jersey logo during the ninth inning of the game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Reds have announced that third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is returning from the injured list. Hayes went on the injured list back in May with a lumbar bulging disc.

In his rehab assignment, Hayes looked like a completely different player at the plate. The Reds third baseman went 8-for-18 at the plate, with four doubles and a home run. Obviously, that was not the same player who went on the injured list for the Reds. Maybe Hayes has pulled a Bruce Banner and found his Incredible Hulk during his rehab assignment.

Joining The Injured List

Jul 7, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) catches a ball for an out hit by Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Reds are hoping for a new Hayes in his return, the team has also announced that Matt McLain is now joining the injured list. McLain is dealing with a calf strain, and the team has decided to move their now utility player to the 10-day injured list.

It has been another frustrating season for McLain. With Edwin Arroyo being called up, the Reds have been using McLain in center field due to some injuries to Dane Myers and Blake Dunn.

McLain is batting .190 on the season, and while it's never good to miss time for an injury, the struggling Reds second baseman could use this time to better understand the issues he is having at the plate.

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) walks off the field after striking out in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLain and Hayes share a lot of similarities. Both players would be everyday talents if they could find a rhythm at the plate. Will they ever be able to do that? It feels like enough plate appearances have happened for us to know the truth. However, baseball can be a very funny game at times.