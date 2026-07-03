Cincinnati Reds Sending Infielder on Rehab Assignment

The Cincinnati Reds provided an update on infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes on Friday afternoon. Hayes will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Dayton as he works his way back from a lumbar bulging disc in his back.

The infielder has been on the injured list since the second half of May and has spent the last month or so rehabbing out at Cincinnati's complex out in Goodyear, Arizona.

The Reds acquired Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates at last year's deadline, but he's struggled offensively. In 44 games with the Reds this season, Hayes is slashing just .234/.315/.342 with 10 extra-base hits.

With Hayes out, Sal Stewart and Eugenio Suarez have split the playing time at third base.

It feels like this will be a lengthy rehab stint as the Reds try to decide what to do with Hayes when he is back healthy.

Blowing Leads Has Become a Problem

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds' inability to hold leads has become one of the biggest reasons for their disappointing season. Cincinnati has lost 20 games after holding a lead at some point, with 18 of those collapses coming since the start of May.

During that span, only the Tigers have blown more games after leading, with 20, while the Reds rank second in the majors with 18. The trend continued in the first two games of the current series against the Brewers, as Cincinnati let late leads slip away in both losses.

Chase Burns Continues to Impress

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Burns continued his strong season on Thursday, outdueling Brewers' ace Jacob Misiorowski in the Reds' 7-2 win over Milwaukee.

He put together one of the most dominant months by a Reds pitcher in more than a century. In June, the rookie struck out 40 batters while allowing just 10 earned runs and issuing only nine walks. Since earned runs became an official statistic in 1913, Burns is just the fourth Reds pitcher to record at least 40 strikeouts, 10 or fewer earned runs, and fewer than 10 walks in a single calendar month, joining Trevor Bauer (September 2020), Homer Bailey (September 2012), and Mario Soto (May 1982).

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