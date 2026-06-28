The injury bug has bitten the Reds all season long.

It's been a brutal year for the Cincinnati Reds when it comes to injuries. On Sunday morning, they placed outfielder Blake Dunn on the injured list with right elbow discomfort.

During Sunday's game, Eugenio Suarez was hit in the hand by a pitch. He initially stayed in the game, but was pinch-hit for by Nathaniel Lowe in a crucial situation later. The broadcast zoomed in on Suarez's hand and it was very swollen.

After the game, Suarez provided an update on his hand that didn't sound very optimistic.

"I mean right now, it's swollen, so the X-ray didn't show anything because they didn't see anything because it's too swollen," Suarez said. "Next is tomorrow morning, we are going to have a CT scan to see what is in there."

"It feels a lot better right now then when I got it. I thought he hit me really good. It was painful, but right now I feel a lot better. Pray to God that nothing comes from that CT scan tomorrow. Let's wait until tomorrow."

If Suarez is forced to miss time, it will be interesting to see who the Reds elect to promote from Triple-A Louisville.

Elly De La Cruz Tweaks Ankle in Loss

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) stands for the playing of God Bless America during the seventh inning stretch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In the fifth inning of Sunday's loss to the Pirates, De La Cruz fell down trying to get out of the box in what turned out to be a double play. He was noticeably limping, but he stayed in the game after speaking with the training staff.

After the game, Francona was asked if it was De La Cruz's ankle that he tweaked.

"Yeah, he got it taped," Francona said. "It kind of stiffened up while we were in here, but Tomas worked on him and we will kind of re-evaluate him and see how he is doing."

The Reds are not going to be able to survive if De La Cruz is forced to miss significant time so if they need to sit him for a day or two to get his ankle right, they should.

The Reds will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers in a four-game series starting on Monday. The Reds are now just 4-17 against the National League Central Division.

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