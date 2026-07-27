Reds Lose Trade Chip Spencer Steer to Injured List for 'Significant Time'

Spencer Steer was widely seen as one of the best right-handed hitters on the trade market this year, but there were questions surrounding the Cincinnati Reds and if they would look to trade him.

Steer has plenty of team control left on his deal and he's a versatile weapon for the Reds, but on Sunday, this idea was put into question after he left the Reds game with a wrist injury.

MLB insider Buster Olney recently provided an update on Steer and reported that he was going on the injured list and is expected to miss significant time this season.

"Spencer Steer, one of the coveted right-handed hitters in this year's trade market, is going on the injured list today after suffering a hand/wrist injury yesterday, and will miss significant time," Olney posted to X on Monday,

Reds Very Unlikely to Trade Spencer Steer After His Injury

Jul 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Spencer Steer (7) catches a foul ball against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Steer landing on the injured list, it's very unlikely that the Reds will move him in a trade. It's not completely impossible, as injured players have been traded before, but it's very unlikely to see him moved anywhere.

For the Reds, this is a crushing blow to the current state of the team. Steer is one of the best players on the Reds roster and has helped propel them to multiple big wins over the course of the last few weeks. Losing him puts a big hole in the Reds roster for the rest of the season.

At the end of the day, this isn't the worst outcome for the Reds in the long run. The Reds will be better off with Steer on the roster moving forward because he's very versatile on defense and very productive on offense. If they would have traded him this year, it could have very easily blown up in their face if they didn't receive the right talent in return.

The Reds could look to trade away a few expiring players if they want to commit to retolling their roster for next year. But trading Steer would have been gettign rid of a controllable asset who has been nothing but positive for the Reds. This injury hurts them now, but keeping him on the roster for the long term future is best for the team.

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