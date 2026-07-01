Reds No. 1 Prospect Alfredo Duno Earns Major All-Star Week Honor

The Cincinnati Reds will once again have one of their top prospect on display during All-Star Week.

Reds No. 1 prospect Alfredo Duno has been named to the Futures Game roster for the second straight season. The game will be played on Sunday, July 12, at noon ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will air on NBC.

The honor comes just days after Duno earned a promotion to Double-A Chattanooga, another significant step in what has been an impressive 2026 season for the 20-year-old catcher.

MLB Pipeline recently praised Duno's overall development, writing:

“More athletic than you might think when looking at his strong 6-foot-2 frame, Duno should be able to stick behind the plate, especially if he manages his body well so he can remain agile, and the Reds were happy with his offseason work in this regard. Combine that with his plus arm strength, hard work in all aspects of his game, including learning English, and he has the makings of a big league starting backstop.”

Duno has certainly backed up the hype this season. Across 65 games, he's slashing .260/.390/.512 with 29 extra-base hits while continuing to show the offensive upside that has made him one of the top catching prospects in baseball. He's also handled a heavy workload behind the plate, catching 55 games while serving as the designated hitter in the other 10. However, his defensive production is still way behind his offense.

Sal Stewart Makes History in Tuesday's Loss to Brewers

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) in the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Stewart hit a first inning home run to put the Reds on top 1-0. Stewart's 16th home run of the season continued his historic rookie campaign. Only Hall of Famer Frank Robinson has hit more home runs as a Reds rookie through the club's first 85 games, launching 20 in 1956.

Reds manager Terry Francona praised Stewart's ability to hit after the game.

“He’s just a really good hitter. He uses the whole field. A lot of times with young guys, they want to hit for power before they learn how to hit. He knows how to hit. And he’s strong enough and a good enough hitter that he gets rewarded when he goes the other way.”

The 22-year-old is slashing .257/.342/.467 with 35 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases for the Reds this season.

You can hear Francona's comments on Stewart below: