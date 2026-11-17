It's been a tough go of it for Reds pitching prospect Luke Holman since being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of LSU.

However, after undergoing Tommy John surgery, he finally appears to be healthy again. On Tuesday, he was named the Arizona Fall League’s NFP Pitcher of the Week.

"Cincinnati’s Luke Holman was the winning pitcher in the 2026 Arizona Fall League Championship Game, striking out six batters across five scoreless innings for the Javelinas," MLB.com wrote in their official press release. "Holman’s performance was one of just two in the AFL this season in which a pitcher recorded five or more innings pitched without allowing a run. It is the first time a pitcher has tossed five or more scoreless innings in the playoffs since Caleb Killian threw six perfect innings in the 2021 Arizona Fall League Championship Game for the Mesa Solar Sox. Between the regular season and postseason, Holman made six appearances (five starts), only allowing one earned run across 18.0 innings pitched. MLB Pipeline’s No. 23 Reds prospect struck out 26 of 73 (35.6%) batters faced, while keeping opponents to a .145 batting average against."

Holman has finally been able to show off his talent and he's showing fans why the Reds drafted him in the second round.

You can see the full press release here.

Holman Could Shoot Up Prospect Rankings

Baseball America recently ranked Cincinnati's farm system 28th. Not only is their overall system not great, but they also need more pitching depth.

If you look at the Reds' top 10 prospects, Aaron Watson (No. 5) and Sheng-En Lin (No. 10) are the only two pitchers on the list. Holman was ranked all the way down at No. 23, largely because of injuries. However, considering how he performed toward the end of the season and his dominant outings in the Arizona Fall League, it wouldn't be surprising to see Holman make a significant jump in the prospect rankings.

If Holman can build on the success he had at the end of 2026, he could turn into one of the top arms in the Reds' system.

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