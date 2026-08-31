Reds Use Four Home Runs to Power Past Cubs, Take Series

For one night, it felt good to be a Reds fan this season. Playing on Sunday Night Baseball for the first time in 11 years, the Reds beat the Chicago Cubs on the road at Wrigley Field 7-5 to take the series. Joey Votto and Jeff Brantley were on the NBC call and got to see their team win a late-August game against the contending Cubs. Pretty cool.

Backed by three-run innings in the fourth and fifth, the Reds roughed up Cubs left-handed starter Shota Imanaga. Chase Burns shined on the mound, as he has done for most of this season.

Takeaways from the Reds’ 7-5 Win over the Cubs

Reds’ Bats Rough Up Imanaga

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) gestures after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as frustrating as the Reds’ lineup has been for most of this season, it was extremely impressive in roughing up one of the best pitchers in the National League Sunday night. After leaving a runner in scoring position in both of the first two innings, Hector Rodríguez homered in the top of the fourth in a three-run blast to put the Reds in front 3-2.

The Reds weren’t done. They played the long ball twice more in the top of the fifth. Dane Myers led off in the top of the fifth with a solo shot. Then, Tyler Stephenson smashed a two-run home run to extend the Reds’ lead to 6-3.

By the end of the fifth, the Reds had tagged Imanaga for six earned runs on eight hits, forcing him to throw 85 pitches.

Chase Burns Shines on National Stage

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) leaves the game against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds’ ace started the game by allowing a leadoff home run to NL MVP front-runner Pete Crow-Armstrong. Pitching at Wrigley Field, at night, and on national television that could have rattled Burns. It didn’t.

For the rest of the night, Burns allowed only one earned run. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed just two earned runs on six hits and just one walk. Burns struck out seven batters and threw 70 strikes on 100 pitches.

It was a heck of an effort by the Reds’ young phenom, and it’s a step in his maturity. Burns showed he’s not intimidated by any venue, any setting, or any stage. Now, the Reds’ ace enters September 15-3 with a 2.79 ERA.

Joey Votto and Jeff Brantley Star on NBC Broadcast

First off, how lucky is Reds Country to have Jeff Brantley as a broadcaster? The man is a master at his craft. Watching the game tonight, he was a mixture of both a team and a national analyst. That’s hard to do, but he was a master at it. You could tell, too, that he was proud to be talking about the Reds on a national broadcast.

Joey Votto is a natural on television. I thought his stories, insights into the Reds, and analysis were all incredible. If Votto doesn’t become the Reds’ next general manager, he’d be a tremendous broadcaster for the Reds or a national network.

On Deck

The Reds return home this week for a three-game series with the San Diego Padres. Monday and Tuesday will be 6:40 E.T. first pitches, while Wednesday is a businessman’s special at 12:40 E.T..

All three games will be on Reds.TV and 700WLW, and Monday’s game will also be on over-the-air television on FOX19.

Cincinnati will host Milwaukee Friday-Sunday this weekend, with Ludacris performing a post-game concert Friday night at Great American Ball Park.