The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, and apparently, one of those could involve starting pitcher Nick Lodolo.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, clubs have been inquiring about starting pitchers in the same category as MacKenzie Gore, including Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert and Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo.

It's certainly interesting to see Lodolo's name come up in trade discussions, especially considering how his 2026 season went.

The 28-year-old struggled to stay healthy and never really found his form. In 21 starts, Lodolo went 3-6 with a 4.97 ERA, striking out 83 batters and walking 46 over 108 2/3 innings. He also hit a league-leading 17 batters.

That's a pretty significant step backward from 2025, when Lodolo posted a 3.33 ERA with 156 strikeouts and just 31 walks over 156 2/3 innings. He was one of the better starting pitchers in Cincinnati's rotation last year and appeared to be taking a big step forward.

Why Would the Reds Trade Him

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, Lodolo is entering his final season of team control before becoming a free agent following the 2027 season. If the Reds don't plan to sign him to a long-term extension, there's certainly an argument to be made for exploring his trade value now rather than losing him for nothing next winter.

There's also the fact that Lodolo has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. He's made just 96 starts over five big-league seasons, and the Reds have to wonder whether they can count on him to consistently take the ball every fifth day.

Why They Wouldn't Trade Him

But here's where trading Lodolo doesn't make much sense.

The Reds would essentially be selling low on a pitcher who has already shown he can be a very effective big league starter.

Lodolo dealt with recurring blister issues in 2026 that eventually forced him to experiment with changing the grip on his breaking ball, a pitch that has been a huge part of his success throughout his career. That's not exactly an easy adjustment to make in the middle of a season.

It's fair to wonder how much those issues contributed to his struggles. His strikeout rate dropped considerably, his walks increased, and he simply wasn't the same pitcher we saw in 2025.

There's also the bigger picture to consider.

The Reds already have plenty of questions surrounding their starting rotation. Hunter Greene is expected to miss the 2027 season following Tommy John surgery, and Brady Singer is a free agent. Trading Lodolo would create another hole in a rotation that already needs more depth.

Unless another team is willing to offer a significant return, or the Reds are essentially punting on the 2027 season, I'm not sure what they would accomplish by moving him right now.

If Lodolo can get healthy, become comfortable with his breaking ball again, and return to anything close to his 2025 form, his value would be considerably higher.

The Reds should absolutely listen to offers. You never know what another team might be willing to give up.

But considering their current rotation situation and how much Lodolo struggled in 2026, trading him now feels like a move that wouldn't make much sense.