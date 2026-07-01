Cincinnati Reds Rookie Joins Exclusive List, Joining Another Superstar Slugger

Cincinnati Reds' rookie Sal Stewart continues to impress in his first season at the Major League level. With the month of June coming to a close on Tuesday, he added his name to a short list of players to put up the kind of numbers that he has before July in their rookie season.

Sal Stewart Joins Aaron Judge in The History Books

Jun 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a two-run double in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sal Stewart recorded his 80th hit on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. With that, he joins New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as the only two rookies in Major League history to record 80 or more hits, 40 or more walks, and 55 or more RBI before the month of July. Judge had 89 hits, 58 walks, and 62 RBI in his rookie season prior to July in 2017. Stewart has 80 hits, 42 walks, and 57 RBI.

The 22-year-old has been impressive all season long and was one of the main reasons why the Reds had as great of an April as they did. On the season, Stewart is slashing .257/. 342/.467 with 35 extra-base hits, 57 RBI, and 11 stolen bases.

“When you try to be someone else, you stick out like a sore thumb,” Stewart told Charlie Goldsmith. “I’m grateful that I can be who I am and the guys on this team allow me to be who I am. I enjoy coming to the yard and playing with this team. I love the game. I love what I do. I’m grateful for what I do. I try not to take it for granted and go out there and play hard and play to win.”

Incredible company for the Reds' former number-one prospect. He continues to impress even while he's dealt with rookie growing pains this season.

This Is Not The First Time He's Been Compared To An All-Time Great

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) and shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) high-five after both players scored runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart, nicknamed "Salbert" by former teammate Rece Hinds, began the 2026 season at an historic pace. In his first 99 at-bats of his career, he slashed .303/.381/.626 with nine home runs and five doubles. Those numbers compare to future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, whose likeness is where the nickname comes from.

“He has such a refined approach,”Collin Cowgill told Charlie Goldsmith in Spring Training. “He knows the zone. He can shorten up with two strikes. He has an incredible ability to hit (good) stuff. Also, he has the approach. Not everyone can hit the way Sal hits, even the superstar youngsters. His ability to control the zone makes him elite already.”

When the Reds signed Eugenio Suarez, many assumed he was going to be the one to drive in all the runs and supply the most power. Stewart is leading the team in nearly every offensive category, including home runs, RBI, hits, doubles, walks, stolen bases, and on-base percentage.

The Reds were able to draft Stewart in the 2021 MLB Draft in part to Nick Castellanos declining the Reds’ qualifying offer that offseason, giving the Reds a competitive balance pick in the first round of that season's draft. He is widely considered a serious contender to win the Rookie of the Year Award this season.