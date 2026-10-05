The First Move the Cincinnati Reds Must Make This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds go into the 2026 offseason with many, many, many questions. Questions about the roster, questions about the front office, and even questions about the ownership group. Also, the MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire this December, and a lockout is expected to be long and possibly delay the start of the 2027 season. Because of this, it is the most consequential offseason for the Reds in a long time. There is one deal they must make, and it should be their first move this off-season.

The 2026 Offseason

Some important dates are coming up very soon that the Cincinnati Reds must mark on their calendars. Normally, one day after the World Series ends, the trade market opens for all 30 clubs, and eligible players officially become free agents. Yet, they can only negotiate and re-sign with their former club at this point. And the Reds have a couple of free agents they should be looking to negotiate with.

One of those free agents that the Reds must look to re-sign is Tyler Stephenson. The Reds reportedly have not approached Stephenson or his agent about an extension. But with another catcher in the organization electing free agency, and with the lack of production from Jose Trevino (except on the mound!), the Reds must work to find a deal with Stephenson in 2027.

The Case for Signing Stephenson

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a double in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephenson in 2026 was one of the Reds' most productive hitters. In 130 games, Stephenson hit .241 (which, for the Reds, is like .300!) with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. He also had 22 doubles and his .727 OPS was fifth-best among all regular starters. His calling card has been being a decent hitter, but an area he has really improved in has been his defense.

Stephenson's defense has come a long way. He always had a reputation for not being the best at 'framing' pitches. And Stephenson, to his credit, has worked on this and gotten better. With the advent of the ABS challenge system, Stephenson has a very useful skill set the Reds could use.

In fact, Stephenson is one of the best in MLB at ABS challenges. And because of Stephenson's ability to overturn incorrect calls by umpires, the Reds were one of the best at challenging balls and strikes in 2026. This ability of his is a valued asset in modern baseball, and if the Reds were competitive this year, it could have made the difference in very important games down the stretch.

In all, trying to sign Stephenson should be one of the first moves this off-season.