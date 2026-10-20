This Cincinnati Reds Player Was Named Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

Last offseason, 67 trades occurred, including the Reds trading for Dane Myers from the Miami Marlins. Trades can help improve rosters and help teams take the next step. The Tampa Rays made 13 deals this past offseason, and now they are in the World Series. The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of decisions coming up regarding roster construction for 2027. Will the Reds make some trades this offseason? Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller mentions one potential Red that could be dealt.

Most Likely to be Traded?

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report recently named the player most likely to be traded by each MLB team this offseason. For the Cincinnati Reds, the choice was left-hander Nick Lodolo.

This makes a lot of sense. Lodolo is heading into his last year of team control with no mention of an extension past this season. The Reds have already extended their young aces, Hunter Greene and Chase Burns, so it seems unlikely they would give Lodolo a deal.

"Lodolo had a rough go through 2026, hampered by a blister that kept him from making his season debut until Mother's Day weekend," Miller wrote. "But he had a sub-4.00 FIP in each of 2022, 2024, and 2025 and is a prime candidate for a bounce-back year. With only one year of team control remaining, though, the Reds might/should put him on the trade block to see how much others are willing to bet on his potential comeback campaign."

Reds fans have become accustomed to hearing about Lodolo and his blisters. He missed a significant amount of time in 2026, and Reds fans are not willing to bet on Lodolo pitching a full season or most of 2027, so if the front office can find a trade partner, they should do it.

Could the Reds Actually Trade Lodolo?

It is possible the Reds trade Nick Lodolo this offseason, but it is also possible he is a Red for all of 2027. The possibility of injury, especially blisters, could drive down the asking price for Lodolo. And as it has been reported in August, the Reds are not afraid to have high asking prices for their players.

With this in mind, the Reds may keep the services of Nick Lodolo and not deal him this winter. If the Reds want to improve their 2027 ballclub, they should strongly consider looking to trade Lodolo.

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