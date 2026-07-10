Which Current Cincinnati Reds Players Could Be Most Impacted by MLB Draft

The Cincinnati Reds are a team that will be facing a very deflating second half of the season if something doesn't drastically change.

Unfortunately, it doesn't feel like that change is possible given the current roster structure and a front office that has fumbled building this organization once again. However, hope for a future could be on the horizon.

This weekend, the 2026 MLB Draft is set to take place. It will be a weekend where the Reds will be looking for their stars of the future. But what does that mean for the players currently on the roster? Here are the players on the current Reds roster that could be impacted most by the 2026 MLB Draft.

TJ Friedl

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) catches a fly ball in the first inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TJ Friedl's decline has been one of the most deflating parts of the Reds' roster this season. Manager Terry Francona had high hopes for his center fielder, which included Friedl being the leadoff answer on offense. None of those dreams have come to fruition this season.

The Reds will undoubtedly be looking for offensive bats in the outfield in this draft. It wouldn't be all that surprising if the organization looks to find their center fielder of the future this weekend.

Brady Singer

Jul 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a good chance that starting pitcher Brady Singer will be dealt before the MLB trade deadline. One big reason for that could be that the Reds find another arm during the draft.

Singer will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. If the Reds are going to go down the road of a rebuild, it would make sense to deal Singer before the deadline this season. It also would make sense to find another potential starter in the draft.

Even if the Reds find another arm during the draft this weekend, it feels like Singer's future with the franchise is already set in stone.

Matt McLain

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday, the Reds announced that Matt McLain would be joining the 10-day injured list as he is suffering from a calf strain.

The recent injury is just another painful blow to the abysmal season McLain has had. McLain's struggles have been a focal point of the season. Not that the Reds will need to draft any more middle infield talent, but the decision they make this weekend during the draft will definitely impact McLain's future in Cincinnati.

This is a major weekend for the future of this franchise. It also feels like it may be a wasted opportunity if ownership decides to make changes in the front office after the draft. But would the Reds playing from behind be any different than any other season in the past 35 years?