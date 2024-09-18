Inside The Reds

The Reds' injury woes continue...

Sep 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Reds placed Brandon Williamson on the 15-day injured list. He suffered a strained elbow in Cincinnati's 6-5 win over Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Watch: Brandon Williamson Suffers Elbow Injury While Pitching

The Reds also recalled Brandon Leibrandt from Triple-A Louisville. Cincinnati also plays Atlanta again on Wednesday night.

Williamson only appeared in four games this season. Hopefully he can get healthy this offseason and have an injury free 2026 campaign.

James Rapien

