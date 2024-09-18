Cincinnati Reds Place Brandon Williamson on Injured List, Promote Brandon Leibrandt From Triple-A
The Reds' injury woes continue...
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Reds placed Brandon Williamson on the 15-day injured list. He suffered a strained elbow in Cincinnati's 6-5 win over Atlanta on Tuesday night.
Watch: Brandon Williamson Suffers Elbow Injury While Pitching
The Reds also recalled Brandon Leibrandt from Triple-A Louisville. Cincinnati also plays Atlanta again on Wednesday night.
Williamson only appeared in four games this season. Hopefully he can get healthy this offseason and have an injury free 2026 campaign.
Published