Rockies Select NCAA Champion Outfielder in Latest MLB Mock Draft

The Colorado Rockies are being penalized a bit in this year's MLB draft, but the Rockies could still end up with a great player.

Colorado has drafted in the top 10 in each of the last three drafts. Because the Rockies were a lottery team each of the last two years, they weren't eligible for this year's MLB draft lottery per league rules. Even though Colorado had the worst record in baseball in 2025, and one of the worst records in baseball history, Colorado will draft No. 10 overall when it goes on the clock next month.

The Rockies have done well with high draft picks. In 2023 they selected Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander, who is out for the season after elbow surgery. Charlie Condon was the first-round pick in 2024 and he’s knocking on the door of his first MLB call-up. Last year’s first rounder, Ethan Holliday, the son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday, is out for the season after ankle surgery.

This year, the experts at MLB.com believe the Rockies will take a college hitter who already has a ring on his finger.

Colorado Rockies’ Next First-Round Pick is a Slugger?

LSU outfielder Derek Curiel. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The mock draft, which was released right after the MLB Scouting Combine in Phoenix, had the Rockies selecting LSU slugger Derek Curiel.

Like Condon, he would come to the Rockies with an impressive set of credentials at one of the best collegiate programs in the country. He’s played only two seasons, but he’s age-eligible to be drafted and he’s coming off a 2026 season in which he batted .353 with six home runs and 46 RBI. He drew 34 walks and struck out 43 times. He also stole 13 bases in 15 attempts.

But he had a monster freshman season in 2025 and was a main cog in helping the Tigers win the Men’s College World Series title. He batted .345 with seven home runs and 55 RBI. He was named the national freshman of the year by DI Baseball, was named to the MCWS all-tournament team, was named a second-team all-American and a first-team freshman all-American.

The outfield came up big in the postseason in 2025. He was LSU’s leading hitter in NCAA Tournament games with a .390 batting average, with four doubles, one homer, 10 RBI and 13 runs.

By selecting Curiel, the Rockies would be committing to developing a great contact hitter with a solid glove would could fit into an outfield rotation in just a couple of years — just as Condon appears to be tracking in 2026.