Red Sox Rising Star Linked To Royals, AL Central Rival As Surprise Trade Candidate
As the Kansas City Royals look ahead to the end of spring training, it's not hard to spot an obvious roster weakness.
The Royals have one of Major League Baseball's worst returning outfields, particularly in the corners. MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe both figure to play key roles again, but the two of them combined for negative wins above replacement in 2024.
Fortunately, there's still time to add to the mix, and though the Royals missed out on most free agents, the trade market contains infinite possibilities.
While the Royals are short on outfielders, some contenders could have more than they know what to do with. The Boston Red Sox, who have some uber-talented prospects clamoring for playing time, could be in a position to offload a 2024 Gold Glover with a strong bat.
Wilyer Abreu, a 25-year-old Red Sox rising star, is a name to watch in trades between now and Opening Day. In a Monday article, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Royals and division-rival Detroit Tigers as speculative trade fits for Abreu.
"Abreu was a speculative trade candidate throughout the winter, and that is no fault of his own. The issue is that his spot in right field is a natural fit for Roman Anthony, who ranks as MLB.com's No. 1 hitting prospect," Rymer wrote.
"Abreu is another guy who should interest the Royals and Tigers."
Abreu did a lot of good things in his 2024 rookie campaign, putting up a .781 OPS, seven outs above average on defense, and 3.4 wins above replacement in 132 games. He has the potential to be a legitimate star, perhaps even an All-Star, as he continues to improve at the dish.
The Royals could offer Abreu more of a lane to start on a daily basis, whereas even without Anthony's arrival in Boston, he's likely going to be limited to platoon duties against right-handed pitching.
None of this means that Abreu is destined or even likely to be traded. But he's much better than Melendez or Renfroe, so the Royals would be wise to explore the possibility.
More MLB: Blue Jays, Royals Suggested 3-Player Blockbuster Brings Declining $150M Star To KC