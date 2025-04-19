Royals Criticized For Not Investing In Outfield Last Offseason
The Kansas City Royals are off to a dreadful start in 2025. Through 21 games, they own a record of 8-13 and sit in third place in the American League Central, 4 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers.
Last year, they won 86 games and reached the postseason as a Wild Card team, but they are not off to a good start in 2025.
They addressed their pitching in the offseason, but their lack of moves to address the offense has come back to haunt them, particularly as it pertains to the outfield.
FanSided's Caleb Moody called the Royals out for not addressing their outfield needs.
"The Royals opted to forgo making a big-time splash for a top outfielder this winter, instead opting to largely run it back with the crew they sported last season," Moody writes.
"Looking in hindsight now, perhaps it would've been wise to push harder than their initial offer to Anthony Santander to try and reel in a bigger fish on the open market, because the outfield is in a pitiful state at the moment."
Both MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe have struggled to start the season, and that has led to the offense dragging the Royals down. If they want to get back to the postseason and make a deeper run, they are going to need to improve their offense.
Melendez is going down to Triple-A Omaha with Mark Canha back. If Canha returns to his old form, he could boost the Royals' outfield production and give them the power bat they need to bounce back into contention.
