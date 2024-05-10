Royals vs. Angels: Live Updates, May 9, 2024
The Kansas City Royals took down the Los Angeles Angels 10-4 on Thursday night.
This victory gives Kansas City the first of four games of this current series on the road, and they truly outplayed Los Angeles in all three phases.
How It Happened...
Bottom of the ninth inning: Adell tallied a fourth and final run for the Angels in the ninth inning after Cole Tucker's sacrifice fly. FINAL: Royals 10, Angels 4.
Top of the ninth inning: Suarez strikes out the side.
Bottom of the eighth inning: Lynch sends the first three batters of the inning back to the dugout.
Top of the eighth inning: Royals add another run after Blanco and Hampson each record a double. Royals 10, Angels 3.
Bottom of the seventh inning: The juice ran out for Wacha early in the seventh, as he allowed two runs on three walks and a single before the first out. Daniel Lynch IV subbed in for Wacha and allowed another run from a sacrifice fly, but was able to get out of the inning after a double play. Royals 9, Angels 3.
Top of the seventh inning: Pasquantino doubles, Perez singles and Massey's fielder's choice brings in another run. Royals 9, Angels 0.
Bottom of the sixth inning: Wacha goes 1-2-3 once again.
Top of the sixth inning: Reliever Amir Garrett fills in for Detmers and strikes out Michael Massey and Renfroe but walks Blanco and Hampson before Garcia doubles to bring in two more runs. Jose Suarez then filled in for Garrett and strikes Witt out. Royals 8, Angels 0.
Bottom of the fifth inning: Wacha allows his second hit of the game, but also throws his second and third strikeout.
Top of the fifth inning: Royals load the bases with one out after Blanco singled, Garcia doubled and Witt walked. Pasquantino brings a run in with a sacrifice fly and Salvador Perez keeps the momentum rolling with an RBI single. Royals 6, Angels 0.
Bottom of the fourth inning: Wacha's no-hitter ends after a two-out single by Logan O'Hoppe, but Wacha went on to strike-out Adell in the next at-bat.
Top of the fourth inning: Kansas City bats cool down as only three of Royals went to the plate in the inning.
Bottom of the third inning: Angels batters go down quickly with a strikeout, fly-out and ground-out.
Top of the third inning: Hunter Renfroe becomes the first Royal to reach first base as he was walked and Dairon Blanco followed it with a two-run 396-foot homer. Garrett Hampson and Maikel Garcia proceeded this with singles of their own, but Hampson was caught stealing home. Nevertheless, Vinnie Pasquantino homered to right (442 feet) two batters later. Royals 4, Angels 0.
Bottom of the second inning: Angels' Jo Adell and Zach Neto are the first players to reach first base as the both walked, but Wacha's first strikeout of the game ends the inning.
Top of the second inning: Detmers gets second strikeout as Royals go 1-2-3.
Bottom of the first inning: Angels' first three batters are sent back to the dugout after two flyouts and a groundout.
Top of the first inning: Royals' first three batters are sent back to the dugout, as Detmers gets his first strikeout of the night.
Pregame:
- The Royals will take the field for the first contest in their four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (1-4, 5.50 ERA) will share the mound with Angels' Reid Detmers (3-3, 4.24 ERA). The game is slated to start at 8:38 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on FS1.
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral