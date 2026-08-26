How is the Kansas City Royals' first-round pick, Zion Rose, doing to Begin Professional Career?

With the sixth pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals went with Louisville outfielder Zion Rose in what was an unorthodox pick at the time. Draft decisions aside, Rose has begun his pro baseball career and has already played a handful of games for the Quad City River Bandits, so let's check in on how he has done so far.

He has played in 12 games so far as a River Bandit and is slashing .250/.368/.341 for an OPS of .709 so far. That is a pretty solid beginning to a pro career as the bat-to-ball skills seem to be on display early along with an advanced approach at the plate. Let's dive a touch deeper into his numbers.

Contact Skills, Batting Approach, and Speed

Early on in his pro career, Rose has put his contact skills on display. The .250 average might not say that outwardly, but he is making contact on 77.4% of his swings, which is a solid start. When those pitches are in the zone, his contact rate spikes up to 82.9%, which is also above average. He also isn't whiffing a ton early on with a whiff rate of 23.4%.

Those contact rates go well with the advanced approach at the plate he has shown in his first 12 games. He is walking a ton so far, with a 15.5% walk rate, while also not striking out a lot, with a 19.0% K-rate. One key stat that shows this approach is his swing rate, as it sits at 41.4% currently, which is not the highest rate, but it shows he is patient at the plate and searching for his pitch (more on this later). Rose also has been great at not swinging at pitches outside of the strike zone, with an O-swing rate of 21.2%, furthering his advanced approach at the plate.

Another thing he is doing very well early in his pro career is living up to his 60-grade speed with eight swiped bags already. He has been caught stealing once during these 12 games, but he is showing some early prowess on the basepaths. Defensively, he has yet to have an error and has an outfield assist, but this part of his game will take some time to iron out.

The Power and Approach so far

So far, Rose has not displayed a ton of power at high-A yet, with two extra-base hits, including his first professional home run. It is very early in his career and his first season playing pro ball, but there is a reason for his lack of power. That reason is that he hasn't been able to pull the ball at all yet, with a pull% of 16.7%. Add to that the fact that he also hasn't pulled anything in the air yet, with a 0.0% pull air%.

Another reason the power hasn't been there yet is that he is not getting the ball in the air a ton early, with 44.0% of his batted balls being in the air. Specifically, the line drives have been lacking, with a 19.4% rate.

Back to his approach, it is currently a double-edged sword for Rose. 59.5% of the pitches he has seen are strikes, but he isn't swinging a ton when they are in the zone, with a swing rate of 61.4%, despite making a good amount of contact on pitches in the zone.

It has been 12 games into his professional career, and he is showing a lot of good things off the bat, with some areas needing to be improved upon. The approach is advanced for someone who only has 12 games under his belt at the pro level, and the contact skills are there as well, with room to grow. Once the power gets going, Rose could quickly rise the ranks as a prospect and hopefully in the long run become a stable force in the Royals lineup for years to come.