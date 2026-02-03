Blockbuster Yankees-Royals Trade Idea Brings Superstar Prospect to KC

The Kansas City Royals are looking to get back to the postseason this year after missing out on it last year. They need to make another big move or two in order to build their roster up.

The Royals have been closely connected to Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran for the last few months, but no deal has come to fruition. Because of this, the Royals could pivot to a different team to find the pop they're looking to add to the lineup.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Christopher Kline of FanSided recently put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Royals pitcher Kris Bubic to the New York Yankees in exchange for Jasson Dominguez and Elmer Rodriguez.

Landing Jasson Dominguez would be a blockbuster move for the Royals

Aug 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) and New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) low five to celebrate the victory against the Washington Nationals after the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"For Kansas City, 22-year-old righty Elmer Rodríguez (No. 82 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100) could graduate to the Majors by the end of this upcoming season. Jasson Domínguez, meanwhile, does not have a spot in the Yankees lineup after the Cody Bellinger reunion," Kline wrote. "There's plenty of valid skepticism around Domínguez at this point, but it's worth remembering that he is 22 years old, capable of generating major pop off the bat. As Kansas City looks to improve its outfield, Domínguez is a worthwhile upside swing."

Losing Bubic would be a crushing loss for the Royals, but it would put the team in a much better position going forward. They have plenty of talented big-league pitching, including Cole Ragans.

Adding Dominguez to the roster would be a big risk because he hasn't looked like the superstar player that he was hyped up to be. But the tools are still there. He's still an incredible hitter with the potential to be a star for the Royals.

At one point, Dominguez was seen as untouchable, but that narrative has changed as the Yankees look to make another big move. Trading Bubic would be a crushing loss, but it's the cost of doing business if the Royals are looking to land a talent like Dominguez.

More MLB: Vinnie Pasquantino Sends 7-Word Message to Royals Fans After New Deal

