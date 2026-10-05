The Writing Might Be on the Wall for CF Kyle Isbel's Tenure with the Royals

The Royals have a long offseason that should see them make plenty of changes, and one of the decisions needed to be made is whether or not Kyle Isbel is the starting CF in 2027. Isbel has been patrolling CF for the Royals since 2021 and has provided good defense with some offensive value. Now, he could be usurped as the starter in CF with some talent knocking on the door in the minor leagues.

In 2026, Isbel slashed .224/268/.323 for an OPS of .591 and a wRC+ of 61. That wRC+ is a career low, along with his slugging percentage. It was a similar season to his 2022 where he slashed .211/.264/.340 for a .603 OPS. Also, it was his career-worst season in terms of fWAR at 0.1, breaking a stretch of 1+ fWAR seasons. Let's dive deeper into his numbers for 2026.

Plus Defender in Center, but Offensive Liability

The calling card of Kyle Isbel is being a borderline gold-glove defender who has shown little at the plate over his career, while also making a fair number of trips to the IL during his Royals tenure. In 2026, Isbel did hit the IL after tearing his plantar fascia, which caused him to miss two months of action.

2026 didn't begin poorly for Isbel, however, as he opened the year hot for his standards. In the first month of action, he slashed .292/.354/.458 for an OPS of .813, one of the better months of play in his career. Then, as the months changed to May, the production fell off a cliff; then the torn plantar fascia happened in June, and he ended the year poorly with a -4 wRC+ in the final month of play.

With Isbel, he falls into the category of you take what you can get at the plate for his plus defense, but even then, his defense showed signs of regression in 2026. He was still a good defender, but he had career lows in the big three defensive metrics: OAA, FRV, and DRS. The major standout is his -4 DRS on the year as 2026 was the first time his DRS was negative in his career. His FRV stood at 4 and OAA at 7.

So, Isbel is not producing at the plate and is seeing regression in the field, mostly due to his injury. That begs the question of what the Royals will do with Isbel going forward?

Prime Fourth Outfielder Candidate

Aug 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel (28) catches a ball during there sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the potential of Carson Roccaforte, Gavin Cross, and/or a free-agent acquisition taking his spot, Isbel is primed to take the fourth outfielder spot. Obviously, the roster crunch will bring competitive battles in Spring Training next year, with Tyler Tolbert, John Rave, and the two prospects listed earlier all vying for spots in the outfield.

With Isbel's profile and the fact that he is under team control until 2028, it makes perfect sense for him to take the reins as the fourth outfielder. He still plays good defense and isn't the worst bat against right-handed pitchers, with a wRC+ of 81 in his career. Isbel probably isn't cut out for the starting lineup anymore.

Conclusion

As much as it pains this writer to write (as a Kyle Isbel defender), it is time to find the next center fielder for the Royals as Isbel has been a void in the lineup for a while and the defense is starting to regress. At best, he is the fourth outfielder in 2027 who gets limited plate appearances while being a frequent defensive substitute in center field. He is under team control until 2028, so expect Isbel to be on the roster in a bench role next season.

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