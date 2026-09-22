Vinnie Pasquantino, Daniel Lynch IV Turn in Strong Weeks: Royals Stock Up, Stock Down

Welcome to “Stock Up, Stock Down,” where every week, the Royals On SI staff writers highlight Kansas City Royals players who have stood out or had a rough week. From the lineup to the pitching staff, we’ll dive into who is trending up and who is trending down.

Kansas City did not have its best week, going 1-5 over the last seven days. The Royals’ lone win came during their series loss to the Houston Astros. Let’s take a look at some players who stood out and some who sat down.

Stock Up: Players Who Stood Out Over the Past Week

Sep 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Lynch IV

In the Royals’ lone win over the past week, Daniel Lynch IV had his best start of the season since joining the rotation. Lynch tossed five strong innings, allowing just two hits, no earned runs and striking out three.

Lynch was having a fantastic year out of the bullpen, serving as a bright spot for a group that has struggled all season. Kansas City decided to test Lynch in the rotation, but unfortunately, his production has not been the same as it was in the bullpen. This week, however, he was able to get things rolling.

Vinnie Pasquantino

Vinnie Pasquantino has swung the bat very well over the last week, putting on a power display. Over the last seven days, he is slashing .375/.412/.938, with three of his hits being home runs.

This is an encouraging sign from the first baseman, who has had a limited season due to injuries and a slow start to the year. Pasquantino is looking to finish the season on a strong note.

Nick Loftin

Utility man Nick Loftin has had a hot stretch at the plate over the past week. He has posted a .438 average in his last 16 at-bats. His plate approach has looked great, as he has struck out just once and recorded a double as well.

Stock Down: Players Who Struggled Over the Past Week

Jun 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Maikel Garcia (11) fields the ball for an out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Pearson

Relief arm Nate Pearson did not have his best stuff over the past seven days. In just 2 2/3 innings, he allowed six earned runs on seven hits, including one home run. He struck out three as the right-hander looks to bounce back and finish the year strong.

Maikel Garcia

Maikel Garcia has not been at his best since returning from the injured list. In his first 16 at-bats back in the lineup, the third baseman has recorded just one hit. He has collected two RBIs but appears to be dealing with a slow start since returning from the injury.

Kyle Isbel

Much like Garcia, Kyle Isbel has not been seeing the ball well at the plate. He has collected just one hit in his last 13 at-bats and has struck out four times. The hope is the center fielder can finish the year strong following this slump.