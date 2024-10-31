Could Detroit Tigers Have Outside Shot at Landing Juan Soto?
The Detroit Tigers young core is coming off of a surprise playoff run, should the front office go all in and try to add a megastar to the mix?
With Juan Soto and the New York Yankees fresh off of a World Series loss, free agency looms and the two parties could see a split.
Soto took to the media to proclaim that he would be open to all 30 team this offseason, which means the Tigers at least have a shot at getting into the door for him. The question lies mostly around if they are willing to open up the pocket books for him.
In ranking the Top 10 landing spots for the four-time All-Star, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter found room for Detroit at No. 9 on the list.
"They got hot at the right time to make an unexpected playoff push, but looking at the bigger picture the offense ranked 19th in the majors in runs scored, and finding a true offensive star to slot alongside up-and-comers like Riley Greene, Parker Meadows and Colt Keith would take a team on the rise to the next level," said Reuter. "Pitching is the strength of the Tigers roster, and while signing Tarik Skubal to an extension will also be an expensive priority, Soto could be that missing piece that pushes them over the top."
Soto would absolutely push this 'feel good underdog' story into a true contender, with his ability to make the players around him look better by getting on base.
It's crazy that he's just now turning 26 years old after the storied career he's already had.
He's a four-time All-Star, as previously mentioned, but also a World Series champion and now perennial MVP candidate.
The Dominican Republic native posted a slashing line of .288/.419/.569 slashing line with a new career high in home runs of 41 and 109 RBI to boot.
Adding that stability into a lineup surrounded with younger players finding their footing would be an immense help. The guidance of someone who just finished the early years of his career and handled it as well as anyone could possibly imagine.
Given how well the Tigers were pitching down the stretch, a real offense this season could have meant being actual contenders.
They also need to capitalize on Skubal by adding other stars while they have him rather than just hoping that they younger guys on the team figure it out.
While they might not want to write a big check to just anyone, Soto should be the exception.