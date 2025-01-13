Detroit Tigers Target Now Willing To Take Short-Term Deal in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers' search for another offensive bat hasn't gone as planned this winter. There's reason to believe the Tigers could add to their lineup before Spring Training, but unless they're willing to spend heavily or trade any of their marquee prospects, things could be tough.
Detroit has been linked to multiple hitters, indicating there's some interest in finding someone to place in the middle of the lineup.
Among the options the Tigers could be interested in, Anthony Santander is one of the first names that comes to mind. Not every hitter fits at Comerica Park, and with limited options on the free agency market, there isn't exactly a perfect solution.
However, Santander would add a different dynamic to Detroit's lineup and, at worst, be a valuable piece. His power numbers would likely take a hit after blasting 44 home runs a campaign ago, but if he gave the Tigers 30 home runs, he'd be a perfect addition.
His price could be keeping Detroit out of his market. However, according to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Santander is now willing to take a short-term deal — under the right circumstanes.
He is now hoping to duplicate what Blake Snell and Matt Chapman did a year ago when they found a less-than-ideal free agent market. The pair signed with the Giants on short-term deals with high average annual values, but with opt-outs after the first year. They bet on themselves and it worked out.
Snell signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers while Chapman extended his stay with the Giants on a six-year, $151 million extension.
Another current free agent — former Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty — is also open to the same type of deal. Again, it would have to be under the right circumstances. In other words, the Tigers won't be getting Santander cheap.
A high AAV could mean Santander is looking at a $20 to $25 million AAV. That's the market price for a switch-hitter with his power numbers, and while his defense at Comerica would raise some more questions, there aren't many better options.
He'd help the Tigers in their pursuit of winning the American League Central and should be considered with the need of another bat.