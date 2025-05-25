Tigers Frustrating Rookie Continues to Rake in Triple-A After Ugly Start in MLB
The Detroit Tigers have had the luxury this season of owning the best record in baseball for significant portions of the first two months.
Because of how competitive the team has been, they have not been in the business of wasting at-bats, and getting the most out of their roster has been an absolute must.
As a result, Jace Jung was sent back to Triple-A earlier this month for the second time this season.
After not breaking camp with the team, having a huge few weeks for Toledo and returning to Detroit the youngster slashed .111/.245/.111 in 18 games with the Tigers before being sent down again.
Jung was seen as the team's likely starting third baseman entering camp, but he has been unable to show the consistency required to be an every day Major Leaguer even when given the chance.
Now back in Triple-A again, the cycle appears to be starting over and Jung is mashing once again.
Jace Jung Can't Stop Hitting Home Runs Everywhere But Detroit
On Thursday night for the Mud Hens, the 24-year-old blasted his third home run in four games, extending a hot streak that only seems to extend to Triple-A ball:
Over the last five games for Toledo, Jung has slashed an absurd .333/.474/.933 and does not seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. He now has six home runs in 25 games there this season even though he has yet to hit one in 52 career MLB games.
The obvious question now becomes why Jung can look like an All-Star in Triple-A but can't hit the broad side of a barn once he gets promoted to the Major Leagues.
It could be completely mental as so many things are in this game, but Jung would hardly be the first great Triple-A player to not be able to hack it at the next level.
He will likely get another chance, especially if he continues to hit like this, though it would not be a huge shock to see the Tigers shop him around at the trade deadline in pursuit of final pieces to make themselves a World Series contender.
If Jung comes back up to Detroit and struggles again, his trade value is going to start to drop like a rock.
He's certainly still developing and could still become a very good Major League player, however it may not be a chance the Tigers are able to take.
Understandably, fans are frustrated with the former first round pick.
As Jung continues to hit the ball with relentless drive for the Mud Hens and Detroit keeps winning games, the rumors may only continue to get louder.