Tigers Legend Justin Verlander Shares Epic Thoughts on Talent of Tarik Skubal
The Detroit Tigers have the gift of boasting the man who might just be the best pitcher on the planet heading up their starting rotation.
It's not the first time that's been the case in recent memory, either.
The Tigers have had the fortune of having three American League Cy Young winners in recent memory, and their current ace is just starting to enter the category of stardom that his two predecessors were in.
Tarik Skubal's most recent start was likely the best of his already-impressive career at the age of 28. Tossing his first ever complete game shutout, Skubal helped Detroit avoid a sweep against the Cleveland Guardians with a masterclass that included 13 strikeouts, no walks and just two hits allowed.
It wasn't just fans he impressed, though.
It was the legend who came before him in the Motor City.
Justin Verlander Was Extremely Impressed With Tarik Skubal
Since the San Francisco Giants were in town to start this week, 20-year veteran and Detroit legend Justin Verlander was back in the place where it all started.
Naturally, he was asked about Skubal by Tigers media, and his words did not disappoint.
"I’ve become a fan of his," Verlander said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required). "I wanted to go say hi and congratulate him on a great start to his career."
But it was Verlander's thoughts on pitching a workhorse ace like Skubal deep into ballgames that will have fans in Detroit fired up.
"To me, if I'm the Tigers and I’ve got the best pitcher in baseball, I want that (expletive) out there as long as possible," Verlander said. "Ride that horse. Hell yeah. That's the way I felt about it when I was pitching."
Verlander is a ways removed from being the dependable horse he was with the Tigers and the Houston Astros after the trade.
Now at the age of 42 years old and dealing with injury problems each of the last two seasons in the midst of his 20th year in the big leagues, he is in the twilight of his career.
But as one generational ace winds down, another one is introducing himself to the rest of baseball with a relentless drive and fire to be the best.
Skubal has already proven that and more, but don't count on him slowing down anytime soon.
This horse is just getting started.