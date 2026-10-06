3 Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers can make productive additions this winter by targeting dependable middle relief and a right-handed hitter who punishes left-handed pitching.

Those jobs rarely dominate the opening days of free agency. They still matter when a starter leaves early, the bullpen needs someone to protect a narrow deficit or an opposing manager brings in a left-hander against Detroit’s young core.

Taylor Clarke, Jakob Junis and Randal Grichuk deserve consideration because their recent contracts were modest and their strengths translate into identifiable assignments. Their next deals could cost more, particularly after productive 2026 performances, but each offers a plausible alternative to paying for a prominent name.

These are recommendations based on roster fit. Junis’s availability also depends on an unresolved mutual option for 2027.

Clarke and Junis Could Strengthen Detroit’s Bullpen

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taylor Clarke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Clarke brings control and a substantial recent workload. The right-hander posted a 2.96 ERA across 73 innings in 71 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026, allowing 14 walks while recording 45 strikeouts. He recorded a 3.25 ERA over 55.1 innings with the Kansas City Royals in 2025.

For the Tigers, the appeal is a pitcher who can handle the sixth or seventh inning and limit unnecessary traffic. Having another experienced option for those assignments could help manager A.J. Hinch preserve his best relievers for the most difficult situations.

Clarke signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Arizona last winter. That provides a useful reference point for his market, although his improved results should give him leverage to seek a raise.

His modest strikeout total also sets an appropriate expectation. Detroit should evaluate him as a middle reliever whose value depends on command and contact management. A short commitment would make sense if the price reflects that role.

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jakob Junis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jakob Junis offers another experienced arm with a different approach. He finished 2026 with a 3.64 ERA over 54.1 innings in 53 appearances for the Texas Rangers, following a 2.97 ERA across 66.2 innings with the Cleveland Guardians in 2025.

Junis threw his sweeper 42.6% of the time in 2026, according to Baseball Savant. That breaking ball gives Hinch another way to attack hitters, while Junis’s experience in both starting and relief roles offers some flexibility.

His one-year, $4 million agreement with Texas included a mutual option for 2027. He belongs on Detroit’s watch list if that option goes unexercised.

The team would also need to review his health carefully after a right hip impingement sent him to the injured list in July. His 38 strikeouts in 2026 point toward a middle-innings assignment, with any longer outings governed by his readiness and recent workload.

Grichuk Could Balance Detroit’s Left-Handed Core

Chicago White Sox outfielder Randal Grichuk. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Randal Grichuk offers the most obvious matchup fit of the three.

Detroit’s roster includes left-handed hitters Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle, Colt Keith, and Max Clark. A right-handed power bat could give Hinch another starting option against left-handers and a useful pinch hitter when opposing clubs turn to their bullpens.

Grichuk finished 2026 with a .287/.314/.566 slash line and 15 home runs in 280 plate appearances between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. More significantly, he hit .327/.371/.655 against left-handers over 178 plate appearances.

His .220/.216/.420 line against right-handers explains how Detroit should deploy him. A targeted role in the corner outfield and at designated hitter would emphasize his strength while leaving regular opportunities for younger players.

The White Sox signed Grichuk to a one-year, $1.25 million contract in May. He should command more after that offensive production, but his age (35) and platoon profile make a limited commitment a reasonable approach for the Tigers.

The benefit would be greater lineup flexibility without requiring Hinch to promise an everyday job. Detroit could use Grichuk when his bat offers the greatest advantage and continue evaluating its young outfielders in other matchups.

All three candidates have a price at which their value diminishes. The Tigers should pursue them with specific assignments and firm contract limits. Adding dependable innings and a productive platoon bat would make the roster more functional while preserving room for a larger upgrade.