Michael King should be the Detroit Tigers’ first choice over Freddy Peralta at comparable annual prices. His stronger 2026 results and shorter projected commitment make him the better fit for a rotation that needs dependable production alongside Framber Valdez.

That decision now comes with fresh roster context. Detroit agreed to a six-year extension with Troy Melton expected to be worth $46.5 million. The Tigers would be adding a veteran to a group with another young starter receiving a long-term investment.

Both King and Peralta remain available. Sports Illustrated ranks King second and Peralta fourth on its leaguewide free-agent board, which provides a broader view of the remaining targets.

How King and Peralta Compare for Detroit

San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The contract estimates below come from the projections ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel published Nov. 3. They provide a common benchmark while negotiations continue.

Criteria Michael King Freddy Peralta Role Top-half starter alongside Valdez and Melton Top-half starter with rebound potential 2026 Performance 32 starts, 185 innings, 3.21 ERA, 4.13 FIP 32 starts, 169 innings, 4.42 ERA, 4.28 FIP Health and workload Shoulder and knee issues limited 2025; returned to 32 starts At least 30 starts in each season from 2023–26 Projected contract Three years, $79.5 million, $26.5 million annually Four years, $96 million, $24 million annually Roster consequences One 40-man spot; no qualifying-offer penalty; fewer openings for young starters Same roster and draft consequences; one additional guaranteed season

King’s ERA advantage is considerable, but their fielding independent pitching figures are much closer. The 0.15 difference in FIP makes it harder to justify paying substantially more for King based entirely on their 2026 ERAs.

Peralta also brings the stronger recent availability record. His four consecutive seasons with at least 30 starts give Detroit more evidence of sustained rotation work, while King’s 2026 workload followed an injury-shortened season.

Peralta also posted a 0.79 ERA over his final six regular-season starts, giving Detroit a reason to look beyond his full-season numbers.

King still gets the edge at McDaniel’s prices. Detroit would pay $2.5 million more annually while guaranteeing $16.5 million less overall. That shorter commitment matters when the club is already investing in Melton and evaluating Jackson Jobe and River Ryan for future rotation roles.

The Price That Would Move Peralta Ahead

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit must evaluate either signing alongside its other spending. Adding King’s projected contract to Emilio Pagan’s $11.5 million guarantee would total $91 million in commitments, compared with $107.5 million for Peralta and Pagán.

Their combined annual values would be $38 million with King or $35.5 million with Peralta. Pagán can earn another $1 million in performance bonuses. Existing player salaries, Melton’s extension and the rest of the roster would still need to fit within ownership’s budget.

The range of forecasts shows why Detroit should keep both options open. On Nov. 20, Just Baseball’s Ryan Finkelstein predicted four years and $140 million for King and six years and $140 million for Peralta, including an opt-out after Peralta’s third season. Those remain analyst predictions, with substantial differences from McDaniel’s estimates.

My preference would reverse if King’s guarantee climbed to four years and $140 million while Peralta remained available around four years and $96 million. That would give Peralta an $11 million annual advantage and a $44 million lower guarantee over the same term.

An opt-out in a longer Peralta contract would also need careful evaluation. The Tigers would retain the remaining guaranteed obligation if he chose to stay.

King is the preferred target around three years and $80 million, assuming a satisfactory medical review. If his price moves toward the higher forecast while Peralta’s stays near the lower one, Detroit should put Peralta first and preserve more room for its remaining roster needs.