Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup for Fourth of July Matchup vs. Rangers

The Detroit Tigers are back in action following an off day on Friday and a blowout loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Celebrating the 250th year in the history of the United States of America with America's pastime, Detroit looks to get back into the win column as the first half nears an end.

The offense scored four runs in the series opener against the Rangers on Thursday, yet allowed 10 runs and 17 hits on the other side of the baseball, resulting in a loss. Earlier this season, the Rangers took game one of a three-game series against Detroit, losing in games two and three. The Tigers want more of the same.

Looking to back Jack Flaherty, coming off the best month of his Tigers career since the 2024 campaign, the offense needs to attack quickly before it's too late. Kumar Rocker, originally scheduled for the start, has been pushed back to Sunday, so the Tigers will take on Cal Quantrill instead.

Detroit's Starting Lineup vs TEX on 4th of July

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) hits a double against the Texas Rangers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Detroit's manager A.J. Hinch will send the Tigers out to battle on Saturday against Texas.

1. SS Kevin McGonigle

2. C Dillon Dingler

3. DH Kerry Carpenter

4. LF Riley Greene

5. 1B Spencer Torkelson

6. 3B Colt Keith

7. 2B Zach McKinstry

8. RF Ben Malgeri

9. CF James Outman

The Tigers have sent out a handful of lineup configurations this season, but this lineup looks promising ahead of first pitch. However, only a handful of hitters have collected a hit against Quantrill in their careers, with Spencer Torkelson hitting .250 in eight at-bats.

Over his last seven days, Torkelson is hitting over .300 at the plate with two home runs, seven RBIs and five runs scored with an OPS of 1.107. If Torkelson's bat can heat up for more than just home run power, Detroit's middle of the lineup looks a lot more threatening.

Ben Malgeri is back in the starting lineup as the newest rookie on the roster looks to continue his success at the plate. He collected a hit, gained his second RBI of his career, and scored a run against the Rangers on Thursday.

One bat that Detroit needs to heat up is Riley Greene. Hitting just over .220 in his last seven days with two home runs, Greene is the catalyst of how this offense runs. When he's on, Kerry Carpenter, Torkelson, and Dillon Dingler are all likely to follow suit, which the Tigers will need to secure a victory to force a rubber match for Sunday.