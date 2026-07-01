Tigers Make Bullpen Move, Place Will Vest on Injured List

While things ended well for the Detroit Tigers for the month of June, somewhat clawing back out of the hole they created for themselves in May, they were just hit with another injury at the wrong time.

As announced by Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), right-handed pitcher Will Vest has been placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 28, with posterior elbow inflammation. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske has been called up from Triple-A Toledo.

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reported that Vest's injury is non-ligament-related, which is the best-case scenario for Detroit to get Vest back in a timely fashion. However, Vest wasn't pitching the best before hitting the injured list in the first place.

The former Tigers closer has collected just two saves in 2026 across 26.2 innings of work, while holding a 6.08 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP. Those numbers aren't very Will Vest-like, so it makes sense as to why his recent outings were a struggle with his elbow inflammation.

Beau Brieske's Second Chance

Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske (4) looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a big moment for Brieske to prove he belongs somewhere in the Tigers' bullpen. Fans will remember how successful Brieske was for the franchise on the 2024 miracle run, but will also notice how his recent struggles outweigh his successes.

Pitching in 4.1 innings in 2026, Brieske holds a 12.46 ERA, allowing six earned runs across those innings of work. The biggest struggle for him was his command, as he walked four batters in four innings.

Brieske seemed to find his mojo in Triple-A, however, pitching in 12 games for the Mud Hens, earning himself four starts, and holding a 3.21 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 14 innings of work. If he can bring that success back to Detroit, Brieske will fill in nicely for an injured Will Vest.

Detroit will send out this starting lineup to end the series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, which could very well feature Brieske at some point in the later innings.

1. SS Kevin McGonigle

2. DH Dillon Dingler

3. RF Kerry Carpenter

4. LF Riley Greene

5. 3B Colt Keith

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. 2B Zach McKinstry

8. CF James Outman

9. C Jake Rogers

Troy Melton takes the mound looking to lead the Tigers into a series sweep. With Melton on the mound, it's likely manager A.J. Hinch might not even need to use the bullpen all too much with how Melton has pitched, so Brieske is likely ready to go, but he might not be needed if all goes well.