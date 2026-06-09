How the Detroit Tigers Lineup Will Look Once the Rain Delay Ends

The Detroit Tigers have started the month of June hot, winning five of their first six games. Mother Nature has come into play ahead of the series opener against the Tigers and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, pushing the game into a rain delay due to thunderstorms in downtown Detroit.

The rain can try all it wants to slow down the Tigers on the confidence-building run they're on right now, but it likely won't be successful. Detroit is not only looking to counteract the sweep at the hands of the Twins earlier this season, but also to get back into the AL Central standings as a whole.

Starting Lineup for Detroit

Rain delay at Comerica Park. | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Manager A.J. Hinch and company are coming into this series, just knocking off the Seattle Mariners, taking two of three games with Kevin McGonigle's first walk-off hit, sending fans home happy. The Twins are 3-7 in their last 10 games, which only favors Detroit with its momentum.

Starting Lineup

1. 2B Gleyber Torres

2. 3B Kevin McGonigle

3. C Dillon Dingler

4. RF Kerry Carpenter

5. LF Riley Greene

6. 1B Spencer Torkelson

7. DH Colt Keith

8. CF Matt Vierling

9. SS Zach McKinstry

Getting the likes of Torres and Carpenter back into the starting lineup has greatly helped the Tigers' offense. Before hitting the IL, both players weren't the biggest factor, but since returning, they've been crucial to the five-of-six run Detroit is on.

Of course, Greene and Dingler are going to keep hitting the ball well as the franchise looks to claw back into the standings, but it's the latter half of the lineup that will showcase if the Tigers have the pieces to get the job done.

A large reason Detroit won against Seattle in the last series was because of the offensive contributions from the bottom of the lineup. While not every player who contributed to that win is slated to start the game, with how Hinch manages his bench, fans should expect to see some familiar faces.

Taking down Taj Bradley will be no easy feat, but on the other side of things, the Tigers are sending out Troy Melton, who's allowed just four runs in his return to a Major League mound. If there was a time for Detroit to get back into the standings, it starts Tuesday night against the Twins.

After this three-game series, the Tigers will travel to Cleveland to face the Guardians, hoping to end their losing streak against them, and having to do so on the road.