Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Has ‘More To Tap Into’ During His Upcoming Campaign

It might sound brash to say that the Detroit Tigers would not have reached the postseason without ace Tarik Skubal, but it can't be denied that he has been carrying his franchise on his shoulders. Of course, Skubal's prowess often overshadows the potential of his fellow teammates, but without their ace, their 2025 campaign would not have been as successful.

Skubal has made it clear that he has little control over what happens regarding trades, but he would like to stay with his current franchise. While rumors and predictions continue to circulate, Skubal believes that there is still more work for him to do, with his eyes set on a successful 2026 campaign.

Skubal Has More to Give

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Skubal only being under the Tigers' control until the end of his 2026 run, rumors have been circulating as to where he will go next. Regardless of what the future has in store for him in the Major Leagues, he has made it clear that he has not reached the final version of himself just yet.

He's already well beyond the skill level of many pitchers in MLB today, but he is a prime example of a player who doesn't want to stop learning and developing.

"A lot of it is not being complacent with who I am today," said Skubal, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press (subscription required). "I still think there's more to tap into. I still think I'm not the finished version of myself. I'm still looking to get better each and every single day."

Skubal finished his 2025 campaign with a 2.21 ERA across 195.1 innings pitched, with 241 strikeouts through 31 starts. Considering his stats, it's hard to imagine that an even better Skubal could exist down the road. However, as the saying goes, there's always room for improvement.

With Skubal implying that he has more in the tank, his 2026 season could be incredibly interesting. At just 29 years old, Skubal has already received numerous awards throughout his professional baseball career, with one of his latest being the prestigious Cy Young Award, representing the American League.

Having spent his entire MLB career in Detroit since his debut on Aug. 1, 2020, trying to envision him elsewhere seems merely impossible. Skubal may not be the "finished version" of himself quite yet, but for the sake of the Tigers, reaching that point while in Detroit would be ideal.

