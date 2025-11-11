Tigers Have Second Opportunity to Sign Perfect Affordable Free Agent Fit

The Detroit Tigers enter the offseason at a little bit of a crossroads following their second straight crushing exit in Game 5 of the ALDS, seemingly only a couple of pieces away from true contention.

While things like the possible trade of Tarik Skubal are going to dominate the headlines this offseason, the reality for Detroit is that if they play their cards right this winter, they could very well be on baseball's biggest stage less than a year from now.

Understandably, most of the speculation with regards to the right moves revolves around the top names on the free agent market like Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, but championship teams are made with the under the radar high value signings. For the Tigers, they have one staring them right in the face after missing out last year on him.

If Detroit wants to bolster both their infield and lineup, they should go out and sign former San Diego Padres turned Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves Gold Glove do-it-all infielder Ha-Seong Kim.

Tigers Are Perfect Fit for Ha-Seong Kim This Winter

Sep 26, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (9) throws the ball first base for the out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Detroit was connected heavily to Kim due to his elite defense at whichever infield position needed, elite contact and plate discipline splits, and borderline world class chase rate and whiff rates.

Ultimately, it didn't happen largely because of an injury to his throwing shoulder he had already sustained late in the 2024 season which limited him to just 48 games this year. After being acquired by the Braves, Kim had a nice conclusion to the year and declined a $16 million option for 2026 to become a free agent again with a clean bill of health.

Not only could Kim be the answer at any of the infield spots that are a question mark for the Tigers, the kind of bat he brings is exactly what was missing from this lineup especially during ugly stretches for the offense.

Kim Was Budding Superstar Prior to Injury

Aug 13, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) throws to first base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Petco Park. | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

In the last two healthy seasons prior to missing most of 2025, Kim had put up a bWAR of 8.0 after slashing .249/.342/.386 over 273 games, winning a utility man Gold Glove in 2023 before making a transition to full-time shortstop in 2024.

If Detroit would be willing to overlook numbers that weren't so great in 2025 -- which they would be foolish not to given the circumstances -- perhaps their interest in Kim could be renewed. While guys like Bregman and Bichette obviously would cost a massive nine-figure commitment, Kim would be much more reasonable.

Kim Would Not Cost Tigers Huge Money Deal

Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) reacts after being tagged out at third base during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Detroit will likely have to compete with Atlanta for Kim's services, the final number is not going to be staggering. A two-year agreement with an AAV around $15 million to give Kim the security that his option didn't is likely what he's seeking, and potentially even going to a third year could be within reason.

Sure, he isn't the flashy name that fans so often crave, but Kim would unquestionably make this team better both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. If the Tigers are willing to take on the Braves for Kim's services, he could wind up being a phenomenal acquisition.

