Parker Meadows Injury Forces Tigers Into Immediate Roster Move
In this story:
Things just keep going wrong for the Detroit Tigers. For an organization that looked present and ready to contend for a title, the 2026 campaign has been disappointing to say the least. Sure, it’s early and a lot can turn around, but the hits just keep coming.
Currently in the basement of the AL Central, the Tigers have scraped by to a 4-9 record, for a variety of reasons.
Now, they have one more unfortunate hurdle to overcome.
Meadows on IL With Multiple Injuries
The team announced that center fielder Parker Meadows will be placed on the 10-day injured list with multiple injuries, including a broken left arm, a concussion, and five stitches in his mouth. This all occurred during an on-field collision in the outfield with teammate Riley Greene during a game against the Minnesota Twins.
Meadows, who is now 26, is expected to miss significant time due to the rash of injuries. The team currently, as expected, did not have a timeline for his return.
This is particularly disappointing after Meadows suffered a nerve injury in his right arm that nearly took him out of the entire 2025 season. What it didn’t remove him from, it affected, as he never really got back in the groove after he returned.
Wenceel Perez Get Call Up
Outfielder Wenceel Pérez has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill the void Meadows will leave.
This decision left some to wonder why Max Clark isn’t getting the consideration of the call-up.
In his interview before the Friday game against the Miami Marlins, manager A.J. Hinch said, “In regards to Max Clark, no, he wasn’t in consideration to come up. We’ve been very consistent with him needing more time to continue the development.”
Detroit is staying true to its long-term plan, which they believe in. Just as spring training was wrapping up the decision was made to put superstar prospect Kevin McGonigle on the team. After doing so, they selected Meadows as their final position player which left Pérez out. Now he gets his chance.
He has stayed sharp in Triple-A, taking the trip back to the minors in stride. For the Mud Hens, Pérez slashed .250/.353/.455 with a .709 OPS. In 44 at-bats, he has three doubles, two home runs, four RBI, and three stolen bases.
The team will have to make several adjustments on the field in Meadows absence, including playing Javier Báez in center field, shifting McGonigle to shortstop in place of Báez, and sending Pérez and Matt Vierling to the outfield to share time.
Starting the game on Friday, April 10, against the Marlins, Báez will be in center, McGonigle at shortstop, Greene in left field, and Pérez in right field.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com