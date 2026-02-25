Tigers Urged to Attempt Wild Trade Which Would Land Them Superstar Slugger

In today's day and age of Major League Baseball, nothing can ever be off the table for the Detroit Tigers or any other team in the pursuit of getting better to try to win a championship.

This time of year, trade ideas are thrown around like they're going out of style, and the Tigers know a thing or two about being involved in those after this past offseason with ace Tarik Skubal. The latest one however sees Detroit acquire a superstar the level of which they have not seen in some time.

In a recent article this week naming trade fits for 10 of the most expensive assets in baseball, Mark Powell of FanSided used the Tigers as the best fit when looking for a partner in a deal for San Diego Padres superstar right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who is under contract for the next decade.

Could Tatis actually wind up being a fit in Detroit?

Tigers Named Best Fit for Fernando Tatis Jr. Trade

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The Tigers need a big bat and they need one signed long term," Powell wrote. "Tatis Jr. is under contract for much of the next decade. Detroit is familiar with such deals, as they committed to Miguel Cabrera despite his declining statistics well into his late-30's. Tatis Jr. could come with the same concerns, but he's also the hitter the Tigers are missing to win a World Series, with or without Skubal."

What a deal like this would take in terms of prospect return is anyone's guess, and there is not any indication that despite interest in cutting payroll San Diego even is entertaining trading Tatis. Still though, the intrigue of finishing off the Detroit lineup with this right-handed phenom is fun to dream about.

The three-time All-Star is one of the best players in baseball and immediately would inject some serious star power to the Motor City while locking down a corner outfield spot for years to come.

Under contract for the next decade, the Tigers would have to be absolutely certain that this is the next face of their franchise, but what a day it would be if Detroit was able to actually pull off a historic trade like this.

Tatis Would Insantly Become Superstar for Tigers

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

With still nine years left on his 14-year, $340 million contract, this would be a deal that is for the long haul for Tatis. Still, given where contracts have gone in the last couple of years, this feels like even a little bit of a bargain in today's day and age.

The slugger slashed .268/.368/.446 with 25 home runs and 71 RBI in 2026 to account for a 5.9 bWAR while playing elite defense out in right field. A true five-tool player, Tatis is one of the best in the game today and could potentially be the final piece Detroit needs to win a World Series.

All that being said, don't count on any sort of deal coming together anytime soon. Superstars under contract are not often dealt away, and it would take something shocking to see the Padres actually pull the trigger.

If they did decide to shop him though, the Tigers should absolutely be one of the teams calling.