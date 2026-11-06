One Move from the 2026 Trade Deadline the Tigers Might Regret

The Detroit Tigers traded Jahmai Jones to the Boston Red Sox on July 14, five days after designating him for assignment. The return became official Aug. 1, two days before the MLB trade deadline, when Detroit acquired left-handed pitching prospect Jojo Ingrassia.

The deal gave the Tigers a pitcher to develop and Boston a chance to see whether Jones could rediscover his swing. By the end of the regular season, the Red Sox had already gotten useful at-bats out of their side of the exchange. Detroit entered the winter with reason to look for a hitter who could do much the same job.

Boston Found a Use for a Bat Detroit Had Given Up

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jahmai Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers had a good reason to clear a roster spot in July. Dillon Dingler was dealing with a hand injury, and Detroit needed to recall catcher Eduardo Valencia.

Jones had hit .137/.219/.221 in 105 plate appearances for the Tigers, a sharp drop from the .287/.387/.550 line he posted in 150 plate appearances in 2025. With the immediate need behind the plate, Detroit moved on from a hitter whose production had fallen off.

Valencia rewarded that decision. He finished with a .341/.380/.636 slash line, giving the Tigers another option at designated hitter as well as a young catcher to pair with Dingler.

Boston, meanwhile, used Jones primarily against left-handers. According to Statcast, he hit .308/.408/.585 with four home runs in 76 regular-season plate appearances for the Red Sox. His production cooled to .182/.250/.364 in September, a reminder of how quickly a limited sample can turn. His work in Boston still showed what a club could get from him in a defined role.

The Return Needs Time While Detroit Looks for Another Bat

Detroit Tigers outfielder Ben Malgeri. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ingrassia gave Detroit a legitimate development opportunity. He struck out 59 batters in 44 innings and posted a 3.27 ERA for High-A Greenville before the trade. His first five appearances for High-A West Michigan were rougher. According to minor league records, he recorded an 11.45 ERA in 11 innings after joining the Whitecaps.

Eleven innings leave plenty of room for his outlook to change. If Ingrassia develops into a useful Major League arm, the Tigers could get years of value from a player they had already designated for assignment. The immediate cost was giving up an affordable option for matchups that still matter to their lineup.

Detroit could use a right-handed hitter who can start against a tough lefty or pinch-hit when an opponent brings one in late. A player who can also handle a corner outfield spot would give manager A.J. Hinch more ways to use the bench, an important part of building a more balanced lineup for 2027. Ben Malgeri has shown enough to merit a look in that outfield mix.

If Malgeri earns the job or Detroit adds a more complete hitter, the cost of trading Jones becomes easier to absorb. If the Tigers have to spend money or trade another prospect to fill the same limited role, they’ll have reason to revisit what they gave up in July.